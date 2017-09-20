Top bands headline Oktoberfest shows

As Filipinos continue to adopt the German celebration of Oktoberfest, top local bands are getting the gigs. This early, True Faith, Part 3 Band, Eye Candies, Parokya Ni Edgar and Gloc 9 have announced show dates in mid-October.

The said bands have been commissioned by City of Dreams (COD) Manila to perform in their third annual October Beer Festival at the Grand Ballroom of the luxury integrated resort. This will be a good two days of overflowing beer, authentic German delicacies, rollicking fun with friends with some of the most popular OPM bands performing on stage.

True Faith takes center stage on October 12 with Part 3 Band and Eye Candies, while Parokya Ni Edgar and Gloc 9 bring the house down on October 12 along with Eye Candies.

A variety of beers—such as Weihenstephaner from the oldest brewery in Germany and the world, Sapporo from Japan, Heineken from Netherlands and local beers San Miguel Pale Pilsen, San Miguel Light and Pedro Brewcrafters—will be available to complement the Bavarian buffet.

Exciting raffle prizes and beer drinking games further complete the October beer fest experience