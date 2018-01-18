Top bets breeze thru in PPS Suarez Cup

Top seed Patricia Velez and No. 2 Aileen Rogan rolled past their respective rivals in straight-set fashions while Johnny Arcilla and Jeson Patrombon also came away with a pair of lopsided victories in the first PPS-PEPP Fr. Fernando Suarez Cup at the Colegio San Agustin in Bulacan last Wednesday.

Velez trampled Ruth Demafelis, 6-3, 6-2, to arrange a quarterfinal clash with Mikaela Vicencio, who trounced Danielle Carranza, 6-3, 6-3, while Rogan eased past Mae Perez, 6-0, 6-2, for a duel with Alexi Santos, who overpowered Denise Bernardo, 6-1, 6-0, in women’s singles of the event held in honor of the healing priest and presented by Asiatraders Corp. with Slazenger and Dunlop as official balls.

In other results, third seed Miles Vitaliano crushed Jenaila Prulla, 6-3, 6-2, for a faceoff with Regina Santiago, who scored a walkover win over Macie Carlos, while fourth ranked Frances Santiago posted a 1-0 (ret.) win over Noriko Yamada to seal a quarters clash with Rafaella Villanueva, who thumped Anna Demyer, 6-1, 6-2.

Arcilla and Patrombon also stamped their class in the men’s singles of the event sponsored by Palawan Pawnshop headed by president/CEO Bobby Castro and sanctioned by the Unified Tennis Philippines with the former beating wild card Wilfred Bentillo, 6-1, 6-0, and the latter ripping Carlo Halili, 6-2 6-1.

Also advancing to the second round of the 32-player draw are No. 3 PJ Tierro, fourth seed Leander Lazaro, No. 5 Bryan Otico, sixth ranked Vicente Anasta, No. 7 Dheo Talatayod and eighth seed Mark Alcoseba.

Tierro bundled out EJ Tugade, 6-0, 6-1; Lazaro held off Franklin Encarnacion, 7-5, 6-0; Otico routed Wilson Oblea, 6-2, 6-0; Anasta got past Finney Apilado, 6-0, 6-1; Talatayod outplayed Andre Sing, 6-0, 6-2; and Alcoseba ripped Marc Concepcion, 6-1, 6-1.

Also on tap in the event, serving as the kickoff of this year’s 50-leg Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala circuit and supported by the UTP, including PPS-PEPP, Cebuana Lhuillier, Wilson, Toby’s, Dunlop, Slazenger and B-Meg, are the men’s and women’s doubles and the inter-school competitions.