Top chef closes Michelin-starred Singapore eatery

SINGAPORE: A top chef in Singapore has served up a final dinner at his popular restaurant, months after shocking the city-state’s culinary scene by announcing he was closing the eatery and returning his Michelin stars.

The staff’s family members were treated to a meal on Valentine’s Day at Andre Chiang’s two-starred, eponymously named French restaurant, local media reported.

Chiang, Taiwan’s most famous chef, is returning to the island to focus on his high-end Taipei restaurant RAW, as well as running several other restaurants he co-owns and manages.

“Taiwan is the place where I was born and I know so little about the place,” he said in a video produced ahead of the Singapore restaurant’s closure.

“I want to go back to where I started.”

His announcement in October that he was closing Restaurant Andre and returning his Michelin stars shocked foodies in the affluent city-state, which has one of Asia’s best restaurant scenes.

It was among seven restaurants in Singapore to have two stars in the Michelin Guide to the city-state, which was first released in 2016. Only one restaurant has the top honour of three stars, Joel Robuchon.

Chiang has also said he does not want RAW listed in the new Michelin guide to Taiwan, due out in the first quarter of this year, characterizing it instead as a training ground for young chefs.

A handful of French restaurateurs have in the past walked away from the ultra-competitive world of Michelin-starred cooking.

In January, the Michelin guide allowed a three-starred French restaurant—Le Suquet—to bow out of the listings after its chef said he no longer wanted to cook under the huge pressure of being judged by the inspectors.

It was the first time Michelin has ever allowed a restaurant to withdraw from its pages. AFP

