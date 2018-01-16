Top concert and MTV director eyes movies for 2018

He is only 33 years old but Communication Arts graduate Frank Lloyd Mamaril has already directed some of the top OPM artists in concert and music videos in the most memorable way.

If you watched Lani Misalucha’s “Love Catcher” concert in 2016 at Resorts World Manila and enjoyed it, the diva and her audience have Mamaril to thank for directing what eventually became Star Awards’ “Concert of the Year” winner. He is also behind “The Voice” discovery Morisette Amon’s first solo self-titled concert at the Music Museum, which sold out seats in the same year, among other live music events.

As for music videos, Mamaril has directed the likes of Regine Velasquez in her MTV with Ebe Dancel for the hit single “Makita Kang Muli,” as well as balladeer Edward Benosa for “Di Man Lang Nagpaalam.”

Recalling that he used to dream of being a singer before he truly found his passion working behind the scenes, the young director is both grateful and overwhelmed to have worked with such iconic artists he deeply admires.

His early successes allowed Mamaril to open his own production company, FLM Creatives Inc., and has since been credited for helming Miss World 2013, PBA Opening 2014, NCCA Opening 2017, and a number of fashion outings via the “Metrowear Series,” the “Metrowear TV Speicals” and “Stylist Inc.,” which served as his very first concept produced and aired on regional cable channel E.

With an impressive body of work, Mamaril told The Manila Times just before Christmas holidays came in full swing that he intends to shift to movies this 2018.

“I’ve actually been very happy with what I’m doing and told myself I’ll stick with these kinds of projects,” shared the University of Santo Tomas graduate. “But then I thought, ‘bakit ganun, parang doon talaga siya papunta sa paggawa ng pelikula’?” he added chuckling.

Mamaril decided it must be the natural evolution of someone in his profession, especially since he started from the ground up, first working as a writer in ABS-CBN, then as producer, editor and eventually director, before he venturing on his own.

“It was Boss Vic [del Rosario of Viva Entertainment]who told me, ‘Hindi ka magiging kilala hanggang wala kang ginagawa na pelikula.’ I guess that stuck with me,” he continued.

Further encouraged by the different avenues a newbie filmmaker has today—a good number of independent film festivals, which have successfully launched the career of directors who are even in their 20s—Mamaril hinted at a romantic-comedy very soon on FLM Creatives’ horizon.

“I’ve been talking to Erich Gonzales and Enchong Dee… we’ll see what happens…very soon,” he ended with his fingers crossed.