Top international designers work with PH indigenous materials

Internationally acclaimed designers Stanley Ruiz and Nelson Sepulveda are back at the Manila FAME showcasing their masterpieces. Now on its 65th edition, the three-day event happens on April 21 to 23 at the World Trade Center and Philippine Trade Training Center, Pasay City.

Collaborating with the Design Center of the Philippines, Ruiz turns architectural by-products into works of art to build the “Lucent Objects” setting while Sepulveda uses indigenous materials for the “New Generation Weaves” set.

Ruiz is a multi-awarded international designer and the creative director of Estudio Ruiz Design Consultancy, a design studio he founded after working in Bali, Indonesia and New York City. He is on his eighth involvement in Manila FAME as a product specialist, assisting Philippine manufacturers in creating globally competitive and export-quality products.

Using fossilized peepal leaves, corn husks, peanut shells, mulberry bark, pandan pith, bakong fiber, and rice hull, Ruiz creates his holiday-inspired lamps and lights showcase, a result of several months of experimentation.

On the other hand, Sepulveda is a Chilean stylist, scenographer, and designer. For more than 20 years, he has served as a creative director for Studio EdelkoortEtc, an international trend consulting company based in Paris, France. He helps develop the designs for Philippine handcrafted baskets using natural materials.

Sepulveda began his career as a make-up artist and consultant for major cosmetic brands. He was later named art director of Bloom magazine, which writes about how nature, flowers, and plants impact design. Since then, he has built several collections for different world-class design brands, like Ay Illuminate, ABC Pottery, and Cinq Étoiles.

Subsequently, he travels around Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia, and several Asian countries to help artisans gain deeper understanding in crafting works that reflect their inner soul.

Manila FAME, the country’s premier design and lifestyle event, is organized by CITEM, the export promotions arm of the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

