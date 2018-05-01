Top matches usher in PVL 2nd season

Crowd favorite Creamline and PayMaya, formerly PLDT, brace for an early challenge against two new teams out to make an impact as action in the second season of the Premier Volleyball League gets going on Sunday (May 6) with the Reinforced Conference at the Filoil Flying V Arena in San Juan.

With the league taking an extended break to give way to the UAAP women’s volley wars, the eight participating teams hope to come out in top form in the next two-and-a half-months in pursuit of the season-opening conference crown of the league where it all started.

Alyssa Valdez, for one, is thrilled and delighted that the long wait to strut her wares is over as she leads the Creamline Cool Smashers against the Jerry Yee-mentored Petro Gazz Angels in the 4 p.m. main duel.

Tacloban also makes its debut in the league organized by Sports Vision as it tangles with the Grethcel Soltones-led PayMaya at 2 p.m.

Format is a single round robin elims among eight teams with the top two gaining automatic semifinal berths. The rest will play another single round quarters with the top two clinching the last two seats in the Final Four.

Games will be shown live on Sports + Action Channel 23 and via streaming at www.sports.abs-cbn.com/livestream.

Other teams in the fold are Navy-Iriga, BaliPure-NU, BanKo-Perlas and defending champion Pocari Sweat-Air Force.

The league will also hold games in the provinces during the elims as it reaches out to its fans with Tuguegarao City hosting back-to-back games on May 12 and 13.

The league will also hold a stop in Baliwag on May 23 while other venues are being finalized to accommodate the big number of bidders wanting to host the games.

Also held simultaneously is the men’s division with six teams clashing for the Reinforced Conference crown, including Open and Reinforced champion Cignal, Instituto Estetico Manila, Air Force, Army, PLDT and newcomer Vice Co, to be bannered by Vice Ganda.