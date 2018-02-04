Top NPA leader captured

An alleged ranking leader of the New People’s Army (NPA) was arrested in Butuan City Friday, the military said in a report on Saturday.

Leonida Guao, the NPA’s alleged finance officer in Mindanao, was arrested for the crime of murder in Barangay (village) Bading. The warrant was issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch-7 in Bayugan City, Agusan del Sur.

The NPA is the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines.

Arresting police and military officers confiscated one pistol, 45 magazines, six rounds of live ammunition, one pistol holder, five blasting caps, and detonating cord.

Lt. General Benjamin R. Madrigal Jr., commander of the Eastern Mindanao Command, said the arrest of Guao proves that terrorists “cannot run away from the long arm of the law.”

“The arrest gave justice to the victims of their atrocities, particularly those indigenous peoples they brutally killed, the common people who have been victimized by their extortion and terroristic activities, and those who have lost their livelihood brought about by their arson and sabotage activities,” he said in a statement.

Guao was placed is the custody of the CARAGA regional police district for further legal processing.

She is the second communist leader arrested since President Rodrigo Duterte canceled the peace talks between the government and the rebel groups.

On January 31, National Democratic Front (NDF) consultant Rafael Baylosis and his comrade Guillermo Roque were arrested in Quezon City for illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) Criminal Investigation and Detection Group will file a case of disobedience to lawful order against the two after they refused to have their mug shots and fingerprints taken.

They are being held in the PNP Custodial Center since no bail was recommended for their temporary liberty.

Duterte scrapped the peace negotiations with the communist group last year after the NPA launched a series of attacks on government targets. The decision to halt the talks came after the NPA ambushed members of the Presidential Security Group (PSG) in North Cotabato in July 2017.

Cycle

Anakpawis party-list Rep. Ariel Casilao on Saturday warned that the arrest of consultants of the National Democratic Front (NDF) may become a “vicious cycle.”

Casilao warned that the NPA may retaliate and abduct government peace negotiators.

“If this will continue, ‘yung mga arrest ng mga so-called temporarily released on bail na mga NDF consultants, ‘pag nagpatuloy ito, aabot sa puntong, for example, ‘yung NPA din mag-declare din sila na ‘sige, aarestuhin din namin ‘yung mga GRP negotiators and consultants.’ And this will be a vicious cycle all over again. Mauulit at mauulit ‘to (if this will continue, the arrest of so-called temporarily-released-on-bail NDF consultants, if this will continue, it will reach a point, for example, where the NPA would also decide to arrest GRP negotiators and consultants.’ And this will be a vicious cycle to be repeated over again,) he said at a news forum in Quezon City.

The CPP-NPA has been waging a decades-long armed struggle against the government.

Casilao said the rebellion problem will not be resolved through military means.

“This will not be solved by the sheer might of the Armed Forces. Because the problem of insurgency[is]rooted in poverty. We have long been saying address the problem of poverty,” Casilao said.

Several lawmakers from the Makabayan bloc in the House of Representatives have condemned the arrest of Baylosis, a consultant of the NDF in the scuttled peace talks between the government and communist rebels.

with REINA TOLENTINO