Top NPA leader falls

Camp Miguel Malvar, Batangas City: A top officer of the New People’s Army (NPA) – Ernesto Samarita – was arrested in a combat patrol operation in Nasugu, Batangas on Tuesday morning.

Senior Supt. Leopoldo Cabanag, police provincial director, said Samarita, 3rd highest in the NPA’s Komiteng Rehiyon Timog Katagalugan (Southern Luzon Regional Committee) and head of the Tactical Center of the 2nd Congress of the Komiteng Sentral held in Mindanao in January 2017.

Samarita is also believed to be an alternate member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP)-NPA.

Cabanag said members of the 730th Combat Group of the Philippine Air Force were conducting combat patrol operation at Barangay Munting Indang in Nasugbu when they accosted the suspect.

He was carrying a backpack loaded with an improvised explosive device (IED) and identified himself as Jojo Dimayacyac.

Samarita is detained at the Nasugbu Police Station.