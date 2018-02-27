Top NPA propagandist, political officer nabbed

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: A high-ranking officer of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Northeastern Mindanao was arrested in El Rio, Sibagat, Agusan del Sur by military and police personnel, a military report said on Monday.

Lt. Tere Ingente, Public Affairs Office chief of the Army’s 4th Infantry Division, said arrested was Pablito Campos, alias “Batik” or “Ponsoy,” the secretary and political officer of the NPA Guerilla Front 21A of the Northeastern Mindanao Regional Committee (NEMRC).

She said that Campos, a noted terrorist propaganda expert, was also the spokesman of NEMRC’s regional committee of Westland.

Ingente said the operatives from the Army’s 401rd Brigade in Agusan del Sur and the police also seized from Campos one M4 Rifle with a fully loaded magazine, three mobile phones, one backpack containing a hand grenade and personal belongings.

She added that the Regional Trial Court in Surigao del Sur and Bayugan City, Agusan del Sur, have issued eight warrants of arrest against Campos for crimes involving rebellion, frustrated murder, murder, multiple attempted murder, kidnapping and serious illegal detention.

Campos was allegedly responsible for the failed ambush of policemen on July 29, 2017 in Sibagat, Agusan del Sur which resulted in the death of one of the police officers.

Ingente said that as ranking NPA terrorist, Campos implements extortion activities against companies and decides on personalities who would be kidnapped.

“With the arrest of Campos, guerrilla front 21A would experience blind leadership that would lead to its eventual downfall,” said Major Ronald Villanueva, commander of the Army’s 4ID.

Since January this year, the 401st Brigade in Agusan del Sur has captured four NPA terrorists and accepted the surrender of 57 NPAs and the recovered 26 high-powered firearms.