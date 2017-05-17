Top Philippine Model City Award

BACOLOD CITY was adjudged the Top Philippine Model City because it garnered the highest points across all categories and bested 37 shortlisted cities as the most livable urban center across the country.

“This is a welcome surprise. I thought we’re not included because all were already awarded and we were the last city called. This award will definitely encourage us to work harder not just for contests like this but for our values as a people with a high sense of responsibility. This will motivate us to continue with our quest for a culture of excellence,” said Mayor Evelio Leonardia during the awarding ceremony.

Leonardia, who came in full force with Bacolod City Lone District Representative Greg Gasataya, Vice Mayor El Cid Familiaran, Councilors Em Ang and Dindo Ramos, and City Administrator John Orola, considered The Manila Times Model Cities Award as one of the prestigious awards given to their beloved city.

“The Manila Times is one of the most respected broadsheets and the country’s oldest newspaper at 118 years old that’s why receiving an award from this institution is really an honor,” Leonardia added.

The mayor also recognized the other city officials of Bacolod headed by Familiaran who had worked with him as a team and Congressman Gasataya who cooperated with the programs and projects of the city.

Bacolod City was chosen as the Top Model City across all criteria by a panel of judges composed of Architect Felino Palafox, Convergys Philippines Services Corp. Chairman Marife Zamora, Wilcon Depot Director Rosemarie Bosch-Ong, and P&A Grant Thornton Tax Advisory and Compliance Division Head Eleanor Roque. LMbeltran