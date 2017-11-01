Top Pinoy shooters to hold meet and greet

Members of the Philippine team, who won medals during the 2017 IPSC Handgun World Shoot XVIII in Châteauroux, France last August, will hold a meet-and-greet session with gun enthusiasts at the 25th Defense & Sporting Arms Show (DSAS) which opens on November 16 at the SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City.

World shooting champ Jethro Dionisio, president of the Association of Firearms and Ammunition Dealers (AFAD), said some of the Pinoy top guns would share their memorable experience during the prestigious world shoot at the gun show exhibit venue at 1p.m. on November 18.

Among those who bagged medals were Dionisio, Jeufro Emil Lejano, Edward Rivera, Kahlil Adrian Viray, Rolly Nathaniel Tecson, Israelito Pible, Joseph Bernabe Jr., John Paul Santiaguel, Lenard Lopez, William Magalong, Benjamin Belarmino, Bernardo Mari Alejandro, Isrealito Pible, and Grace Tamayo.

The Philippine team finished sixth overall during the six-day competition.

The ribbon cutting ceremonies of the 25th DSAS Part 2 will be at 10a.m. on November 17, the second day of the gun show. The DSAS Part 2 will be open to gun enthusiasts until November 20, Dionisio said.

The AFAD will honor the Philippine shooting team during the opening rites. The association has been supportive of Filipino shooters competing in foreign and local tourneys.

The DSAS Part 2 has also lined up several other free seminars for gun enthusiasts among them Competitive Shooting versus Combat Shooting by Rosey Labayog and Gun Safety and Responsible Ownership by Ernie Claudio.

The event will also feature live demonstrations of taekwondo and karatedo by instructors from the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Senior officials of the PNP and Armed Forces of the Philippines, which are AFAD’s partners in promoting responsible gun ownership, will also grace the opening ceremonies on November 16.

Raffle prizes also await lucky visitors.

For online registration, visit www.afad.ph/dsas.