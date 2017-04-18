Top policeman charged in Jee Ick Joo kidnap-slay

The Department of Justice (DoJ) has charged before a regular court police Supt. Rafael Dumlao, the alleged mastermind in the abduction and murder of South Korean businessman Jee Ick Joo last October.

Dumlao was charged before the Pampanga Regional Trial Court along with former National Bureau of

Investigation (NBI) errand boy Jerry Omlang.

The two will be the additional respondents in the kidnapping with homicide case.

The DoJ issued the amended information and filed the same on Monday, two days ahead of the arraignment set by Judge Irineo Pangilinan Jr. of the Angeles City Regional Trial Court Branch 58.

Dumlao has been tagged by Police Officer 3 Ricky Santa Isabel as the mastermind in the kidnap-slay of Jee.

The two other officers implicated and charged earlier in the case are Santa Isabel and Senior Police Officer 4 Roy Villegas.

Gerardo Gregorio Santiago, the owner of a funeral parlor in Caloocan City (Metro Manila) where Jee’s remains were brought and flushed in the toilet, was charged for being an accessory to the kidnap-murder.

Ramon Yalung, another respondent to the case, was excluded as an accused.

Jee was abducted, along with his househelp, from his Angeles City (Pampanga) house by armed men allegedly pretending to be carrying out an anti-drug operation.

The businessman was strangled inside the Philippine National Police headquarters in Camp Crame in Quezon City on the same day he was kidnapped.

In the meantime, the DoJ issued a separate information for kidnapping and serious illegal detention against Dumlao, Santa Isabel, Omlang, Villegas and some John Does for the abduction of Jee’s househelp Marisa Morquicho.

In addition, the Justice department indicted Santa Isabel, Dumlao, Omlang and Villegas for car theft after the South Korean’s black Ford Explorer was taken forcibly.

The DoJ ruled that there is no probable cause to charge NBI officials Ricardo Diaz, Jose Yap and Roel Bolivar.