Top riders clash in PKA Boracay

The ICTSI Philippine Kitaboarding Tour Season 4 heads to Boracay, Malay Aklan this weekend with a stellar international field bracing for a spirited battle for top honors in various divisions at the Bolabog Beach.

The organizing Philippine Kiteboarding Association is expecting around 100 competitors in five classifications, including the men’s and women’s Masters, the Juniors and the Novice.

The event, serving as the penultimate leg of the four-stage circuit, also serves as part of the buildup of the country’s top riders gearing up for the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina next year.

Early leg winners Ken Nacor, Doque Delos Santos and Red Bull ace Christian Tio banner the star-studded roster in the three-day event firing off today (Friday) till Sunday that also drew the participation of top riders from Sweden, Switzerland, Germany and Slovakia.

Meanwhile, Solar Sports will telecast the event with the thrilling action can be viewed live on Facebook live streaming (www.facebook.com/pkatours/).

Registration will be held at Boracay Beach Resort today (Friday) from morning till 4 p.m. to be followed by a Sunset welcome party at the Sur Beach Resort from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, the tour, sponsored by Cabrinha, Solar Sports, My Life On Board, Hiyas Press Inc., Municipality of Malay, Aklan, Your Lokal Shop, Bolabog Beach Resort, Boracay Beach Resort, Sup Tours Philippines, Smoke Resto, Sur Beach Resort Boracay, Hoy Panga, Sun Zapper, Supremo 4k, Valhalla Bistro Boracay, and

Trangko, Kasbah Flavors of Morocco and Monterey Meatshop, will wind up in Cagbalete Island in Quezon on March 3-5.

The circuit kicked off late last year in Cuyo, Palawan with German Kathrin Bogwardt and Boracay’s Nacor leading the winners, who included Ming Juan (novice) Atte Kappel (Hangtime), Tio (freestyle), Aussie Ali Dudfield (freestyle). Bantayan, Cebu hosted the second leg last month with Tio, De los Santos and Juan also scoring repeat victories in their respective divisions.