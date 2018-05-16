Top seed Castro, Corpus stay on collision course

Top seed Luis Castro and No. 2 Carl Corpus fashioned out lopsided victories over their respective rivals to cruise to the quarterfinal round of the boys’ division while Sofia Legaspi and Korean Kim Seo pulled off reversals in the girls’ side of the Philippine Junior Amateur Match Play Golf Championship at Riviera’s Langer course in Cavite on Wednesday.

Castro eased out Matthew Abalos, 4&3, to arrange a Last 8 duel with No. 9 Pierre Ticzon, who edged eighth-seed David Guangko, 2&1, while Corpus toppled Rald Sarmiento, 5&4, for a clash with Korean Kim Tae Soo, who routed Paolo Barro, 6&5, in the lower half of the draw of the event sponsored by the MVP Sports Foundation and held as part of the PLDT Group National Amateur Golf Tour.

No. 4 Jose Jorge warded off Korean Rho Hyun Ho, 2&1, to clinch the other quarters seat against No. 5 Carlo Villaroman, who survived Joaquin Gomez, 1-up, in their side of the duel in the week-long tournament organized and conducted by the National Golf Association of the Philippines.

Completing the cast are third ranked Paolo Wong, who blasted Vince Floro, 6&5, and No. 6 Sean Ramos, who trounced Masaichi Otake, 3&2.

Legaspi, who placed fifth in the 36-hole stroke play elims, upended fourth seed Mariel Tee, 6&5, to seal a semis clash with top seed Harmie Constantino, who a drew a bye with No. 2 Tomi Arejola.

The sixth ranked Kim, on the other hand, bundled out third seed Kristine Fleetwood, 2&1, for a duel with Arejola in the Final Four.

The boys brace for a grueling day as they are to play 36 holes, including the semifinals in the afternoon with the final, also a 36-hole affair, set tomorrow (Friday).

Corpus and Constantino are gunning for back-to-back championships after ruling the Philippine Amateur Open Match Play Championship at the Orchard last month.