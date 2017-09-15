Top-seeded Safarova reaches Quebec quarters

MONTREAL: Top-seeded Lucie Safarova of Czech Republic booked her quarterfinals berth at the WTA tournament in Quebec City on Thursday (Friday in Manila) with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Sofia Kenin.

fired 10 aces as she powered past the 18-year-old American, who is ranked 112th in the world.

In the quarterfinals, Safarova will face 32-year-old fellow Czech Lucie Hradecka, who ousted 17-year-old Canadian Bianca Andreescu 2-6, 6-2, 7-5.

Andreescu served for the match at 5-3 in the final set, but Hradecka won the final four games to seize the victory.

Seventh-seeded Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium also reached the quarterfinals, fending off a late challenge to beat New Zealand’s Marina Erakovic 6-4, 7-6 (7/4).

“I was up two breaks in the second set, and she fought really hard to come back and played good tennis,” Van Uytvanck said. “So I’m happy with the win and the way I’m playing.”

Van Uytvanck led the second set 3-0 before Erakovic battled back. The Kiwi held a set-point at 5-4 but couldn’t convert and Van Uytvanck prevailed in the tiebreaker.

Van Uytvanck next faces US qualifier Caroline Dolehide, who had advanced on Wednesday when defending champion and second seed Oceane Dodin withdrew because of dizziness.

Eighth-seeded Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland was denied a quarterfinals spot by American Sachia Vickery, who rallied for a 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory.

Vickery will face fourth-seeded Tatjana Maria of Germany for a semi-final berth. The remaining quarterfinals pits third-seeded Hungarian Timea Babos against Canadian Francoise Abanda.

