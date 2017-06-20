Top seeds San Beda, FEU eye Premiere Cup semis

After securing the top seeds in the elimination round, San Beda College and Far Eastern University (FEU) take on University of the Philippines (UP) and De La Salle University, respectively, when the crossover quarterfinals of the 11th FilOil Flying V Preseason Premier Cup begins today.

The Red Lions battle the Fighting Maroons at 3 p.m. while the Tamaraws are pitted against the reigning champions Green Archers at 5 p.m. at the FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

San Beda swept the preliminary phase in Group A, winning all eight games punctuating its unbeaten run with an 82-67 whipping of Ateneo de Manila University.

UP entered the playoff action for the first time after eight years as it eliminated National University, 59-56, on Jun Manzo’s go-ahead triple.

Meanwhile, FEU topped Group B after notching an 84-80 win against San Sebastian College-Recoletos (SSC-R) in the battle of leaders with Rj Ramirez’ late game heroics.

However, the Morayta-based cagers are faced with a daunting task as they face Ben Mbala and the rest of La Salle.

La Salle though barely made it to the second round despite its 93-77 conquest of Colegio de San Juan de Letran, wherein Mbala put up a monumental double-double of 45 points and 17 rebounds.

San Beda’s victory over Ateneo formalized the entry of the defending University Athletic Association of the Philippines titlists, who have never missed the second round since the maiden season of the preseason tournament.

In the other knockout quarterfinals pairings, SSC-R clash against Lyceum of the Philippines University at 11:15 a.m. even as Adamson University collide with Jose Rizal University at 1:30 p.m.