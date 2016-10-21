Top shabu supplier, 4 others fall in QC

Five drug suspects including a “high value target” who supplies two kilos of shabu every day in Quezon City, Manila and Parañaque were arrested Thursday by members of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD).

QCPD Director, Senior Supt. Guillermo Eleazar, said the five were arrested at an apartelle along Congressional

Avenue in an operation held by the District Anti-illegal Drug-Special Operations Group (DAID-SOTG) led by Senior Insp. John Wayne Versosa.

Those arrested were Rolando Lampao, 42, Nenalyn Diono, 49, Maria Luisa San Martin, 41, Jonathan Regala, 32, and Emie Rose Teves, 31.

Eleazar said Lampao is a high- value target. According to the police, he supplies shabu to Quezon City, Manila and Paranaque and has a direct link to Chinese drug lords.

Lampao was arrested after handing to police operatives P17,000 worth of shabu.

Evidence seized from the suspects were 600 grams of shabu with street value of P1.5 million 16 pieces of fake P1,000 bills used as buy-bust money and drug paraphernalia.

“This again shows the relentless determination of our anti-drug operatives to pursue all drug suspects,” Eleazar said.

Also this week, the second and third most wanted drug suspects in Galas, Quezon City were arrested in separate buy-bust operations.

Eleazar said Jayson Benosa Cortez, 23, was the first to fall in Barangay Tatalon, Quezon City. Cortez was No. 3 in the station’s list of drug suspects.

Next to be arrested was Ramon Pradillada in Barangay San Isidro.

Police seized from him seven plastic sachets of shabu.

Meanwhile in Batasan Hills, a drug suspect was killed in a shootout with police operatives who arrested 30 others in an anti-illegal drug operation Wednesday.