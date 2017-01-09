Top SOCCSKARGEN ‘pusher’ nabbed

A man tagged as top drug suspect target and 5th in the most wanted persons list in the South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and Sarangani and General Santos City. (Soccskargen) was arrested by joint police operatives in a remote village in Calinan District, Davao City. Senior Supt. Felix Servita, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) chief in Soccskargen, identified the suspect as Danilo Villaflor whoh is wanted for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Acts of 2002 for alleged drug pushing. Servita said that Villaflor was nabbed by joint operatives of Sarangani-CIDG and Alabel Police Station during an operation at Purok 15, Barangay Lower Sirib in Calinan District, Davao City.