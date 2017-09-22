Top squad LPU, NU collide Saturday

Lyceum of the Philippines University and National University meet in the battle of leading teams in the top division of the Ang Liga Season 15 collegiate football tournament today at the Blue Pitch in Circuit, Makati City.

The leading Pirates take on the second-running Bulldogs in the lone fixture at 7 a.m.

Making heads turn this year, Lyceum seeks to keep its perfect run so far and stretch its advantage atop the 10-team standings.

The Intramuros-based booters are holding the top spot with 12 points after a four-game winning streak to start the preseason.

In their previous match two weeks back, the Pirates pounded Emilio Aguinaldo College, 3-0, at the De La Salle University Science and Technology Complex Football Field.

Popoy Clariño’s men showed dominance early in the tournament as they blasted 16 goals while conceding only one in their four games.

National U, however, is out to stop the Pirates’ smooth sailing as it tries to reclaim the pole position it obtained in its first few matches.

The NU Booters are currently No.2 with 11 points on a 3-2-1 win-draw-loss record.

The Sampaloc-based squad squandered the chance to regain the top spot last week after a frustrating goalless draw against the struggling University of the East.

