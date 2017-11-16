Top travel photographer captures Pasig cityscape

World renowned travel photographer Elia Locardi held a special landscape photography workshop in Pasig City, teaching enthusiasts how to capture the best cityscapes for their portfolios.

Held at DMCI Homes’ Sheridan Towers the Fujifilm global ambassador led students up the condominium building’s 41st level roof deck, which presented mesmerizing views of the city. From the vantage point, Sheridan Towers provided captivating landscapes of BGC, Ortigas and Makati skylines as well as the awe-inspiring sight of the Laguna Lake, Mount Banahaw, Mount Makiling and Pasig River.

“This rooftop is made for people. It was made to enjoy the view,” approved Locardi.

Coming to Manila for the first time, Locardi, known for travelling places in search for the best shot of the area, related that a 360-degree view will always give visual pleasure, not just for photographers.

“There isn’t really much attention given to creating a space where people can enjoy. A lot of rooftops in cities are just made to hold signs, billboards, or different things like that. You’ll always appreciate an unobstructed view,” the American travel photographer said before some 30 workshop participants including hobbyists, enthusiasts and professional photographers.