Topex, Boyet call shots in NCAA All-Star Game

Head coach Topex Robinson of the leading Lyceum of the Philippines University and veteran tactician Boyet Fernandez of second-running San Beda College are set to call the shots for the opposing teams in the All-Star Game of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Season 93 on Friday.

This year, the oldest collegiate league will feature the Heroes and Saints face-off instead of the traditional East versus West format.

Robinson will lead the Heroes while Fernandez will coach the Saints in the stalwart-laden 4 p.m. tussle at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan City.

The Pirates’ trio of CJ Perez, Jesper Ayaay and Mike Nzeusseu will banner the Heroes, which also includes Kent Salado, Lervin Flores and Allen Enriquez of Arellano University, Teytey Teodoro, Ervin Grospe and Jed Mendoza of Jose Rizal University, Christian Buñag, JB Raflores and Laurenz Victoria of Mapua University and Sidney Onwubere, Francis Musayac and Jerome Garcia of Emilio Aguinaldo College.

Red Lions Robert Bolick, Javee Mocon and Davon Potts will take charge of the Saints, which is composed of Rey Nambatac, JP Calvo and Bong Quinto of Colegio de San Juan de Letran, Alvin Baetiong, Kevin Baytan and Ian Valdez of San Sebastian College-Recoletos, JJ Domingo, Edward Dixon and Gerard Castor of College of St. Benilde and GJ Ylagan, Gab Dagangon and Prince Eze of University of Perpetual Help System DALTA.

This will be the first time that the Heroes against Saints format will be used in the four-year history of the All-Star festivities.

Meanwhile, side events Slam Dunk Contest, Three-point Shootout, Skills Challenge and Shooting Stars will begin at 2 p.m., preceding the centerpiece All-Star Game.