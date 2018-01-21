So topples Chinese GM in Tata Steel 6th round

Defending champion Grandmaster (GM) Wesley So collected 4.5 points after seven rounds to jump into a four-way tie for second in the 2018 Tata Steel chess tournament being held in Hiversum, the Netherlands.

The 24-year old Filipino chess wizard scored an important win against GM Wei Yi of China after 41 moves of English Opening in the sixth round then agreed to a draw with GM Anish Giri of the Netherlands after 40 moves of a Gruenfeld Defense in the seventh round.

So far, So has two wins and five draws in the tournament which offers +10,000 to the champion and +6,500 to the runner-up.

Joining him in the second spot are fellow 4.5-pointers Giri, GM Vladimir Kramnik of Russia and three-time Tata Steel titlist GM Magnus Carlsen of Norway.

GM Shakhriyar Mamedyarov of Azerbaijan is still on top with 5.5 points.

Mamedyarov scored a seventh-round win over Wei while Carlsen toppled GM Hou Yifan of China and Kramnik blasted GM Viswanathan Anand of India.

Anand and GM Sergey Karjakin of Russia are in seventh with four points each while GM Peter Svidler of Russia, GM Gawain Jones of Great Britain and GM Maxim Madlakov of Russia are sharing the eighth place with 3.5 points.

Wei is occupying the 11th with 2.5 points followed by GM Fabriano Caruana of US (2.0), GM Baskaran Adhiban of India (1.5) and Hou (1.0).

In the eighth round, So faces Kramnik, Hou takes on Caruana, Adhiban tackles Karjakin, Wei meets Matlakov, Giri goes up against Mamedyarov, Svidler fights Anand, and Carlsen battles Jones.

After the eighth round, So will play against Svidler (ninth), Carlsen (10th round), Jones (11th), Anand (12th) and Hou (13th).

EMIL C. NOGUERA