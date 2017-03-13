Tops list of most affordable cars to lease

The 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage was recently recognized as the car that is the least to lease in a study conducted by Growella, a destination website for timely, relevant advice on matters of money, life, and career. The “Cheapest Cars to Lease” study analyzes the true cost to a consumer of leasing a vehicle. Three main cost factors were considered, the monthly cost of depreciation, auto insurance and gasoline.

Growella listed the top 100 vehicles according to the affordability of lease it offers consumers. The Mitsubishi Mirage ranked No. 1. The Mirage was recognized for its low depreciation, insurance rate, and was rated at $79 for average monthly cost of gas. All together, Growella estimated the monthly Mirage lease cost of $219, the lowest of the 100 vehicles in the study.

The spirited Mitsubishi Mirage is powered with an economical, yet capable 3-cylinder 1.2-liter engine that allows for a combined (city/highway) EPA-rated fuel economy of 39 mpg, making it the most fuel-efficient non-hybrid gasoline-powered vehicle in America. Mirage also offers available Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with a 300-watt Rockford-Fosgate audio system with EcoPunch.

Mirage boasts Mitsubishi’s industry leading powertrain and new vehicle warranty: 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty; 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty; 7-year/100,000 mile anti-corrosion/perforation limited warranty; and 5-year/unlimited mileage roadside assistance program.