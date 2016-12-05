Tornado buries rice fields in Davao Sur

MAGSAYSAY, Davao del Sur: Hectares of newly-planted rice fields in Barangay Lower Bala here were buried with mud after the area was hit by a tornado triggered by heavy rains since Saturday afternoon. Reports reaching the Municipal Disaster Risk-Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) showed that several houses were also washed away by rampaging water from a river overflow. MDRRMO officer Joseph Penonia said the Municipal Agriculture Office and the Municipal Engineering Office are assessing the amount of damage to rice fields as well as structures. He added that there were no casualties reported although some animals were swept by floodwaters. Mayor Arthur Davin already instructed the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO) to provide food packs to affected residents especially those whose houses were destroyed by the flashfloods.