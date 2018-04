TORONTO, Canada: The driver of the van that plowed into a crowd in Toronto did so in a “deliberate” act that killed at least 10 people and wounded 15 others Monday, police chief Mark Saunders said.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale wrote on Twitter that “there appears to be NO National Security connection to the horrible event” in Canada’s biggest city.

Police identified the driver as Alex Minassian, 25, from the city’s north. AFP