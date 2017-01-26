Torre, Frayna to see action in Rapid and Blitz Chess Open tilt

Asia’s first Grandmaster Eugene Torre and the Philippines’ first Woman Chess Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna will lead the national team’s campaign in the Punch Your Clock University of the Philippines (UP) Vanguard Rapid and Blitz Chess Open Tournament slated on March 29 at the UP Department of Military Science and Tactics Complex in Diliman, Quezon City.

Over 300 chess players will see action in the three-day competition offering a cash prize of P500,000.

“We are excited to see our chess players play rapidly. This is an unusual style of play compared to traditional chess,” said National Chess Federation of the Philippines Board of Directors member Raymond Linsangan.

Rapid and blitz chess is a variation of common chess wherein the players are given less time to make a move.

Under the blitz format, players will be given 10 minutes or less to complete the game while playing rapid chess provides more than 10 minutes to one-hour per play.

“In holding the FIDE-rated tournament, I aim to inspire Filipino chess players, to encourage them to take on the world championships,” said International Master Ronald Bancod, who is also the technical director of the UP Vanguard Incorporated.

Bancod said the competition is divided into four categories namely Rapid Open, Blitz Open, Women’s Rapid and Women’s Blitz.

The tournament, using the world championship standard for rapid and blitz, is the first of its kinds in the country.