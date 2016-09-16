Torre, Frayna to get cash reward from PSC

Asia’s first Grandmaster (GM) Eugene Torre and newly minted Woman GM Janelle Mae Frayna will be receiving cash incentives from the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) following their impressive showing in the 42nd World Chess Olympiad in Baku, Azerbaijan.

According to PSC Chairman William “Butch” Ramirez, Torre stands to get P100,000 for winning a bronze medal on board three in the men’s division while Frayna will receive P50,000 for becoming the first Filipina WGM.

“Biennial Olympiad bronze is P100,000 while a Grandmaster title is something new but she (Frayna) will given P50,000,” said the PSC chief.

The cash rewards will be distributed by no less than President Rodrigo Duterte at the Malacanang Palace in a yet to be determined date.

Torre won his fourth medal the prestigious tournament.

He bagged his first -a silver – in the 1974 Nice Olympiad then claimed two bronzes in the 1980 Malta and 1986 Dubai editions.

“When I was a medal, the formula used was percentage. If that was used in Baku, I would have won the gold. But I’m still happy because Wesley won the gold,” stressed Torre referring to former member of the Philippine team GM Wesley So, who is now representing the US Chess Federation.

EMIL C. NOGUERA