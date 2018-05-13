Torrens system can’t shield a person who committed fraud

Dear PAO,

A piece of land was owned by A way back in 1958 until he sold it to B. B sold the land to C in 1971, and Mr. Cruz was a witness to the transaction as owner of the adjoining lot. In 1976, C sold the land to D. My father bought the land from D in the same year. In 1977, my father continued to pay the real property tax for the land. He discovered in 2000 that the land was already covered by a title issued to Mr. Cruz in 1961. My father confronted Mr. Cruz about the problem but the latter claimed that the best proof of ownership is his Torrens title and not the tax declarations that my father had presented. Can we still recover the land from Mr. Cruz?

Alicia

Dear Alicia,

The land may be recovered from Mr. Cruz even if the latter has a Torrens title covering the property. Mr. Cruz is considered in bad faith when he applied for the issuance of title in his name, because he knew that the land was being claimed or was in the possession of your father’s predecessors-in-interest. In fact, he witnessed the transaction between C and D.

In the case of Pacete vs. Asotigue (GR 188575, December 10, 2012), the Supreme Courtm through Associate Justice Jose C. Mendoza, stated that:

“Reconveyance is proper under the circumstances. Reconveyance is available not only to the legal owner of a property but also to the person with a better right than the person under whose name said property was erroneously registered. Although Asotigue is not the titled owner of the disputed lot, he apparently has a better right than Pacete, the latter not being in good faith when he obtained his title to the said property. In Munoz v Yabut, Jr., the Court had the occasion to describe an action for reconveyance as follows:

An action for reconveyance is an action in personam available to a person whose property has been wrongfully registered under the Torrens system in another’s name. Although the decree is recognized as incontrovertible and no longer open to review, the registered owner is not necessarily held free from liens. As a remedy, an action for reconveyance is filed as an ordinary action in the ordinary courts of justice and not with the land registration court. Reconveyance is always available as long as the property has not passed to an innocent third person for value. A notice of lis pendens may thus be annotated on the certificate of title immediately upon the institution of the action in court. The notice of lis pendens will avoid transfer to an innocent third person for value and preserve the claim of the real owner.

In a number of cases, the Court has ordered reconveyance of property to the true owner or to the one with a better right, where the property had been erroneously or fraudulently titled in another person’s name. In the present case, when Pacete procured OCT No. V-16654 in 1961, the disputed lot, being a portion covered by the said title, was already in possession of Asotigue. His predecessor-in-interest, Sumagad, had been occupying it since 1958. There was, therefore, an erroneous or wrongful registration of Asotigue’s Lot 5-A of Lot 5, GSS-326, in favor of Pacete, who neither possessed nor occupied the same. Inasmuch as the latter had not passed the lot in question to an innocent purchaser for value, an action for reconveyance is proper. After all, the Torrens system was not designed to shield and protect one who had committed fraud or misrepresentation and, thus, holds title in bad faith.”

Applying the above decision in your situation, reconveyance is the proper legal remedy in order to recover the land from Mr. Cruz. Your father/the predecessors-in-interest have better right over the land because they have been in possession since 1958. The Torrens title issued to Mr. Cruz in 1961 is not a shield to protect one who committed fraud.

We hope that we were able to answer your queries. Please be reminded that this advice is based solely on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. Our opinion may vary when other facts are changed or elaborated.

