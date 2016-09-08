Torres-Sunang ready for Beach Games

Former Asian Championship long jump champion Marestella Torres-Sunang is all set for the 2016 Asian Beach Games slated on September 24 to October 5 in Danang, Vietnam.

Torres-Sunang, also a four-time Southeast Asian Games champion, hurt her hips during warmup in the 2016 Olympic Games held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil last month.

“I have decided to play since after few days rest after the Olympics, my doctor said my injury is fine and told me that I can recover before the Beach Games,” the 35-year old Torres-Sunang told The Manila Times on Thursday.

“I am okay now. I really want to compete after my unfortunate showing in the Olympics,” she added.

Torres-Sunang expressed regret over her blunder during the Rio Olympics and promised to give her best shot on her first Asian Beach Games appearance. She scored 6.22 meters on her first attempt in the Rio Games then 6.10m and 6.15m on her second and third tries, to finish 28th out of 38 participants.

“This is my first time to compete in Asian Beach (Games) and of course, there will be adjustment since the venue is different. I train in the same venue and there is still no confirmation on what we’re going to use there. Some said they will improvised running surface in the beach but that we don’t know how stable it is,” she said.

Torres-Sunang said she had already adjusted her running form in case of playing surface instability.

Besides Torres-Sunang, swimmer Jessie Khing Lacuna will be part of the 120-strong Philippine delegation that will compete in 11 sporting events namely marathon swimming, beach volleyball and three-on-three basketball, sepak takraw, pencak silat, jiujitsu, kurash, wrestling, muaythai, rowing and beach athletics.

After the Asian Beach Games, Torres-Sunang will be competing in the 2016 World Masters Athletics Championships on October 26 in Perth, Australia.