Tossing of coin, drawing of lots break ties

WHILE other barangay (village) and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) candidates took lightly the tie vote results elsewhere in various regions, a candidate in Barangay Palasinan, Cabiao, Nueva Ecija will file a petition to annul the proclamation of his opponent after he was allegedly not informed about the coin toss to determine the winner.

In Barangay Palasinan, three contenders ran for the post of village chairman with the incumbent Mario Manahan and other challengers—Tony Del Rosario and a lady aspirant—getting the same number of votes so they resorted to drawing lots.

Manahan and Del Rosario both got 1,044 out of 2,900 registered voters. Provincial election supervisor Panfilo Doctor permitted the Board of Election officers (BOC) to resolve the tie.

Manahan’s laywer Alvin Cuntado, questioned the technicality and filed a case of grave abuse of authority in violation of the Omnibus Election Code against the three BOC members—Amelito Magtira, Delmar Miranda and Anna Maria Mejia—for not properly informing his client to be present during the drawing of the lot that led it to declare Del Rosario as the winner.

Manahan told newsmen here he agreed to draw the lot and was outside the Comelec office when the canvassers declared his opponent winner.

The Omnibus election law provides that in case of a tie, the two rival candidates may agree to a coin toss or a draw lot to determine the winner.

“We’re going to file a petition with the Comelec en banc to annul the proclamation of Del Rosario, the law, however, specifies that both parties should be present in lot drawing or coin toss,” Cuntado said.

In Barangay Caballero in Guimba town, election officers have resorted to coin toss to break the tie between two village chiefs.

In some areas election officers use the popular household “walis- tingting” (broomstick) to break the tie for the village and SK chairman.

The Comelec provincial election supervisor said they had initially recorded about 155 coin toss and draw lot winners for village councilman and SK council member in 16 towns and three cities in Nueva Ecija.

Similarly, in Koronadal City of South Cotabato, draw lots were used in deciding the winners for SK leader who got the same number of votes in Zones 1 and 3. The one who picked the paper marked “SK Chairman” was proclaimed winner.

This was in the case of Bai Hayacinth Lebanan Barrios who was proclaimed winner over James Wilfred Rodriguez in Barangay Zone 1. Both garnered 202 votes each.

The same process was done in Barangay Zone 3 where Clarisse Mae Sorongon was declared winner over Neon True Beldia, who both got 417 votes each.

AND JULMUNIR I. JANNARAL