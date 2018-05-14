Total fish output slips 3% in Q1

Fish production in the Philippines decreased by 3.03 percent to about 1 million metric tons (MMT) in the first quarter of 2018, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said.

In its latest Fisheries Situation Report, the agency said the decline was seen in all its three subsectors: commercial fisheries, municipal fisheries, and aquaculture.

Commercial fisheries contributed 216.2 MMT, a 3.39-percent decrease from 4.14 percent a year ago. Weather disturbances, particularly in Western Visayas, led to fewer fishing trips, which caused the decline, according to the PSA.

Fish yielded by municipal fisheries dropped by 6.79 percent to 254.8 thousand metric tons (TMT). Marine fisheries contribued 84.38 percent of the figure, and inland fisheries contributed the rest.

“Frequent gale warnings related to the northeast monsoon (amihan) hampered fishing operations, specifically in” the Visayas, the agency said.

Aquaculture production dipped by 0.98 percent to 534 TMT.

The drop “in Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon provinces, or Region 4A), was [caused by]delayed stocking in freshwater pens in Rizal, due to the regulation imposed by the Laguna Lake Development Authority (LLDA),” the report said.

“Seaweed farms in Leyte and Antique (provinces) were affected by ‘ice-ice’ disease,” it added.

Decreases were also noted on major species, such as roundscad (galunggong), yellowfin tuna (tambakol), milkfish (bangus), and tilapia.

Roundscad prodution from January to March plunged by 14.4 percent to 39 TMT.

Top contributors were were Western Visayas (Region 6), Soccsksargen (South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat and Sarangani provinces, and General Santos City, or Region 12) and Calabarzon.

Yellowfin tuna and milkfish output fell by 7.38 percent to 66 TMT and 11.66 percent to 28.5 TMT, respectively.

Tilapia production also plunged by 5.43 percent to 92.81 TMT.

Rabbitfish (siganid) and seaweed, in contrast, climbed by 7 percent and 0.25 percent, respectively.

Based on PSA’s latest report on the performance of Philippine agriculture, the fisheries subsector declined by 4.61 percent, contributing 13.36 percent to total agricultural output.

The subsector generated P58.8 billion, a 4.63-percent increase from the figure posted a year ago.