TOUCH & GO

    TouchPay
    TouchPay is the Philippines’ only automated payment machine (APM) that is available to serve you wherever and whenever you feel like paying your bills.

    It has over a thousand APMs available in prime locations all over the country, and provides fast and easy access to bills payment.

    TouchPay accepts more than a hundred types of bills – from utilities, telecommunications, cable, internet, insurance and many more.

    Visit www.touchpay.ph to learn more about their easy, secure, and convenient payment services.

