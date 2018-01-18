TOUCH & GO

TouchPay

TouchPay is the Philippines’ only automated payment machine (APM) that is available to serve you wherever and whenever you feel like paying your bills.

It has over a thousand APMs available in prime locations all over the country, and provides fast and easy access to bills payment.

TouchPay accepts more than a hundred types of bills – from utilities, telecommunications, cable, internet, insurance and many more.

Visit www.touchpay.ph to learn more about their easy, secure, and convenient payment services.