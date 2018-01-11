TOUCHING TIME

Diesel

Diesel shakes the watch world once again with the introduction of its brand-new line of touchscreen smartwatches – Diesel on Full Guard. The brand first introduced hybrid smartwatches in Fall 2016 and is now expanding its connected lineup to include bold, moto-inspired full-screen smartwatches for its dedicated customer base. Diesel on Full Guard stands out from the competition with seven bold, customizable dial options, which can be modified in infinite ways. Unique dial effects feature visual enhancements like the appearance of a cracked screen when a private notification is received among many others.

Diesel is located at Bonifacio High Street Central, Greenbelt 3 and Power Plant Mall.