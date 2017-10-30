Touge Battle winds up 2017 season

Touge Battle Season 4 held its final race of the season early this month that saw race organizers add more challenges to the track at Subic, generating excitement for race spectators.

Advertisements

For safety reasons, the Touge Battle organizers added some chicanes to slow down some corners that also made the course more technical and exciting. More than 70 drivers participated.

Former champion Daniel “Elpaks” Leonardo entered the final round with a one-point advantage against friend and rival Mars Hizon Delos Reyes. Mars prevailed to move on to the final round against Andre Tan. Andre and Mars would go into battle four times with alternate wins, and one battle with the exact same lap time. In the end, the experience of Mars would prevail as Andre would lose the final battle as he incurred a penalty for hitting a cone.

The regular class had 17 drivers gunning to bring home a trophy. Perpekto Pakutkut would misjudge his braking point that cost him the race, handing over the win to Christian Tan who would then move on to defeat Justin Estrella in the finals of their class.

Premium class would have the biggest number of drivers for the day with a group of 18 in competition. Defending champion Brennan Lim would dominate the field losing only one battle until the finals to take home a very convincing win. Jack Cuaresma would come in second with Adrian Alfonso, one of the most improved drivers for the season, grabbing third place.

It would be only a two-pony show for the Prestige Class against defending champion Chris Ho and Antonio Lombardo. Both drivers showed good control of their V8 monsters giving everyone a show with Ho bagging the win, guaranteeing his championship once again ahead of the Lombardo.

Turbo class showdown

It was business as usual for three-time Turbo Class Champion Hernel Castillo in his Subaru STI. His closest rival this time would be Aurick Go in a Mazda RX-7 who would win round from Hernel hitting one cone. Castillo would later take the fastest lap for the day and the win once again in his class. Fritz Chua would best two other competitors taking home third place.

Jose Moreno would then take the Championship in Race 3 class, Rico Buendia then took second place ahead of the day’s youngest racer at 10 years old, Czebastian Malang.

Former RWYB champion Felix Perez drove excellently that day to take the win in Race 2 class also cementing him the season championship. Enrique Hormillo would come in second followed by Russ Agapito in third place. Race 1 would be swept by the Team Centrum Fuel taking the Top 3 positions. Mikko Briones took the win in a three-round battle against teammate Daryl Flores followed also by teammate Migui Briones in third place.

Susie Isana convincingly grabbed the top spot for the Ladies class followed by GT Academy finalist Elysse Menorca with Johanna Espinosa in a very close third place finish. Justin Estrella also grabbed first place in the newbie class followed by Fritz Chua in second and Michael Ocampo in third. Justin Estrella also was awarded Touge King while Hernel Castillo took home the Fastest Lap award for the day.