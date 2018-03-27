Tough and bloody week for the game’s players

Week 3 Summary

It’s the 12th week since trading on the Philippine Stock Exchange actually started this year but it’s only the third week since the virtual stock trading challenge began after its launch by The Hunt, using the market’s live activities as platform for the game.

These three weeks of the virtual stock trading game have been very difficult as the market appeared strong and promising, but on hindsight, has been actually on a downward spiral since then. The most recent of it, which ended last week, was particularly tough and bloody with red-figure losses across the board because despite the week’s comparatively high daily average value turnover of P10.71 billion, that usually helped the market to advance rather than fall behind, the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) fell below the 8,100-point support level, closing at 7,970.80 on Friday.

The PSEi, as a result, posted a weekly loss of 267.35 points or 3.25 percent, equivalent to, more or less, half of the PSEi’s year-to-date loss of 587.62 points or 6.87 percent as of the end of last week.

Intervening events

Several developments were apparently responsible for this market behavior. One of them was the fear sparked by the expected general inflationary impact of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) law on the economy and the uncertainty it brought to business operations, especially under Package 2 of the law, which removes existing incentives in exchange for lower corporate income tax (CIT) from the current 30 percent to 25 percent. For foreign businessmen, most especially, they “find the reduction too small given the law’s call for the repeal of at least 30 special laws that grant incentives to investors.”

Moreover, even if foreign investors still acknowledge the country to be “a favorable investment destination, on the back of its sound macroeconomic fundamentals and growth prospects,” most of them are “adopting a wait-and-see attitude.”

Foreign direct investment inflows reached a record high of $10 billion in 2017, up 21.4 percent from the 2016 level. This might be affected by the growing attitude of foreign investors to “wait and see.”

Together with unsettling political developments, such as the uncertainties created by the planned changes to the Constitution and the move toward federalism, this may also explain why foreign investors continue to be big sellers but still maintain a small investment in the market.

Another was the very much-anticipated move of the US Federal Reserve to increase its key interest rate based on the US economy’s growth and inflation data. The long wait fueled trading activities geared toward playing the market’s volatility by market punters, which produced high value turnover but did not actually have an impact significant enough to alter market sentiment.

Like how it happened last week, our market enjoyed strong trading activity due to bargain hunting, as some analysts explained, but still succumbed to remaining selloffs that followed after the actual announcement of the decision by the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rate was made.

The latest and biggest market spoiler of all was the decision of US President Donald Trump to slap higher tariffs on steel and aluminum products entering the US and the imposition of trade restraints on selected imported products from Europe and China that could trigger a global trade war.

For instance, US President Donald Trump announced “levies on up to $60 billion of imports from China.”

China, in turn, responded immediately, saying it was “not afraid of a trade war” and released a list of potential tariffs on “$3 billion worth of US goods, from pork to fruits and wine.” That dampened local and regional sentiment, “fueling speculation that a strong recovery in the world economy could be thrown off course.”

These led the PSEi on Friday to lose most of the gains it made during last Thursday’s rebound, posting a net loss of 153.65 points or 1.89 percent as it closed at 7.970.80, throwing all sectoral indices to end in the red.

Week 3 roundup



We had a partial report on the player’s trading performances last Friday when I made a report on the trading activities of Pixiu, the latest and only female player accepted and allowed to play in the virtual stock trading challenge.

We didn’t have space to show the table of her trading transactions when she came in last week. She made three trades, and here’s how it happened: (See table 1)

The following is also the investment and performance standings summary of the players for the third week covering the period of March 19 to 23, 2018: (See table 2)

Below is also an interesting study on the configuration of the sectoral investments of the active players in the market:

We will discuss the analysis of the foregoing studies in the next article on March 30, 2018.

Den Somera is a licensed stockbroker. The article has been prepared for general circulation for the reading public and must not be construed as an offer, or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or financial instruments whether referred to herein or otherwise. Moreover, the public should be aware that the writer or any investing parties mentioned in the column may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of their reported or mentioned investment activity. E-mail address of the writer is den.somera@manilatimes.net and/or at densomera@msn.com