Tough field vies in NGAP Nat’l Doubles

Nineteen pairs, led by the father-son tandem of Eddie and Leandro Bag­tas and siblings Nikki and Sam Bruce, head the early roster of teams vying for the seventh National Doubles Amateur Golf Championship slated December 27 to 29 at Camp Agui­naldo Golf Club in Quezon City.

The three-day event, organized and conducted by the National Golf Association of the Philippines, will keep the country’s leading and rising players in form and shape during the holidays as they gear up for the Philippine Amateur Golf Championship set Jan. 4-7 at Riviera’s Golf Club’s Couples course in Silang, Cavite.

Many-time national champion Rupert Zara­gosa is also in the fold, teaming upw tih Adrian Romero, while club bet Harmie Constantino hopes to cash in on her local knowledge as she partners with Joseph Orbito in the event sponsored by the MVP Sports Foundation.

Format is four-ball (best ball) in the first day and the aggregate format in the next before play shifts to two-ball foursome (alternate shot) in the final round.

Listup ends at 5 p.m. today (Friday). For registration, call NGAP at telefax (02) 706-5926 or Camp Aguinaldo Golf Club at (02) 9132750 or email ngap2009handicap@yahoo.com or visit www.ngaponline.net or www.facebook.com/ngap.circle.

Others competing in the premier Group I side of the tournament serving as part of the PLDT Group National Amateur Golf Tour, are Aldo Barro-Paqo Barro, Dan Cruz-Luis Guerrero, Santino Diokno-Miguel Roque, Carlo Gatmaytan-Rocky Brobio, Annika Guangko-David Guangko;

GJ Katigbak-Mike Kim, Lester Lagman-Gab Mano­toc, Clare Legaspi-Felicia Medalla, Sofia Legaspi-Mariel Tee, Gabby Maca­laguim-Ivan Monsalve, Aniceto Mandanas-Carlo Quimson, Sean Ramos-Jed Dy, Kristine Torralba-Matthew Abalos, Luigi Wong-Don Petil and Sunshine Zhang-Laurea Duque.

Meanwhile, Pierre Ticzon and Allan Crisostomo banner the Group II (handicap of 4.1 and above) cast that includes Guilbert Purcia IV and Guilbert Purcia Sr., Rald Sarmiento and Masaichi Otake, and Jose Wenceslao and Lido De Guzman.

The Boom Coscolluela-Joey Anciano, Jay Carrion-Jere Fregil, and Edwin Abesamis-Hermie Salibio tandems, meanwhile, lead the Group III field for players 30 years old and above regardless of handicap.