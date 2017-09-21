Tough luxe

Michael Kors Fall 2017

Rich textures, high-shine hardware and a natural palette of camel, chocolate and gold combine for an autumnal delivery with casual edge. Also in the collection are influences of the ‘80s and a masculine-femme mix capturing a rock n’ roll vibe while heavy silver-tone hardware and flashes of a purple hue embolden the sleek palette of black, white and gray. Elegant with an inherent edge – that’s the season’s message from iconic designer, Michael Kors.

Michael Kors is exclusively distributed in the Philippines by Store Specialists Inc. and sold at Central Square in Bonifacio High Street Center and Rustan’s. Available also in Michael Kors Flagship store in Greenbelt 5