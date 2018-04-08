Tough Mudder to enter the country this July 2018

While conversing with fellow sports marketers on a Wednesday night at Holland Village here in Singapore, also known as “Singapore’s bohemian enclave,” or perhaps their own version of Hong Kong’s Lan Kwai Fong, we got to discuss various topics, including football, boxing, sports betting, and Tough Mudder.

Apparently, the Philippines will be ahead of Singapore and Malaysia in terms of launching Tough Mudder, which is the ‘world’s leading obstacle course event’, scheduled on July 21-22, 2018, and is set to take place at Portofino Amore, in Alabang.

I was told that there were a number of Singaporeans and Malaysians who trek out of their country just to participate in Tough Mudder, either in the United Kingdom or the United States. So with this upcoming mass participation event in the Philippines this July, the country can be the next destination of Tough Mudder’s followers in South East Asia. It is also nice to know that the Philippines is launching Tough Mudder, ahead of some of its neighboring Asean countries.

Tough Mudder, Inc., which is a leading sport, active lifestyle and media brand, founded in 2010, is set to launch Tough Mudder in the Philippines, in partnership with Proactive Sports Management, a sports events company which started in 2012, and is known in the industry for staging various marathons and mass participation events.

Tough Mudder’s co-founder and CEO, Will Dean, a Harvard MBA, says, “Tough Mudder events have united millions seeking a more engaging, communal form of active lifestyle. We are excited to partner with Proactive Sports Management, who has a proven track record for success for athletic events in the Philippines, to ensure locals and tourists alike will have the same unparalleled experience that has made Tough Mudder the must-do event for OCR enthusiasts and weekend warriors alike.”

This new licensee follows the success of Tough Mudder’s licensed events—hosted to date in Mexico, Bali, Ireland, United Arab Emirates, and Australia. It will provide access to events for active lifestyle individuals living or visiting the Philippines seeking the challenge, camaraderie and thrills that only a Tough Muddler experience can offer.

With more than three million participants to date across five continents, Tough Mudder has offerings ranging from accessible yet rewarding challenges, such as the Tough Mudder 5K and Tough Mudder Half (five-mile event excluding fire, ice and electricity), to competitive events, such as Tough Mudder X (the toughest mile on the planet) and World’s Toughest Mudder (24-hour endurance event).

This year, Tough Mudder, Inc. and its licensees will host an unprecedented 150+ events across nearly a dozen countries, such as the United States, The United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, United Arab Emirates, Canada and two new countries, South Africa and Oman, welcoming participants worldwide into a global community that lives courage, personal accomplishment, teamwork and fun.

According to Proactive COO Justine Cordero, “The first Philippine Tough Mudder Event Weekend will feature Tough Mudder’s signature obstacles…For the uninitiated, Tough Mudder is not just about being tough, it is also about teamwork and determination.”

For a quick overview, the event hub and start chute will be located at Amore, Vista Land, Daang Hari Road, Philippines. The course will take in parts of the recently enhanced bike trail along with the rolling hills and various varieties of mud in the adjacent farmland. Tough Mudder course designers have set about creating a challenging, creative and muddy course, combining elements of the natural surroundings and bulldozing a few more for your muddy pleasure. The course is as challenging as it is picturesque.