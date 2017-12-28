TOUGH & TENDER

Friday, December 29, 2017
    on Boardroom Watch

    COACH
    COACH ushers in an exciting Spring with an inspired collection that merges softness and femininity with a tough, cool edge. Women walk confidently with the “unraveled sensuality of slip dresses that suggest fun and merriment during the later hours of a party” and in glove-tanned leathers and hardware that allude to something darker and more mysterious.

    COACH is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc., and is located at Rustan’s Shangri-La. Follow @ssilifeph on Instagram for more information.

