Tourism chief asked to resign over P60-M ad fiasco

SECRETARY Wanda Tulfo-Teo of the Department of Tourism (DOT) should resign from her post after the Commission on Audit (COA) uncovered payment of P60 million worth of advertisements without supporting documents to a company of her brother, which produced and hosted the show that aired these ads in 2017.

“Secretary Teo should resign if she will continue to insist that there is no impropriety [in the deal]. What is clear is that a P60 million budget was released to her brother’s media production unit,” said Rep. Tom Villarin.

Villarin referred to a COA report, which said that the DOT deal with Erwin and Ben Tulfo’s show “Bitag” lacked:

* a memorandum of agreement (MOA) between state-run People’s Television Network Inc., where the show and the ads were aired, and Bitag Media Unlimited Inc.;

* a certificate of performance;

* duly approved budget utilization request;

* and detailed billing statements.

“COA should now issue a notice of disallowance [on the deal],” Villarin said.

The report was published on the COA website last April 27.

In a press conference, Teo, however, insisted that the agreement was “above board” and that she had nothing to do with the release of the payment to her brother’s company. LLANESCA T. PANTI