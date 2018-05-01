Tourism chief denies corruption in ad deal

TOURISM Secretary Wanda Tulfo-Teo broke her silence on Monday on the controversy surrounding her office’s placement of an advertisement on her brothers’ television show on government-run PTV 4, debunking allegations of corruption and incompetence.

“I don’t think this is incomptence on my part. As a secretary of Tourism, ang dami kong ginagawa. Hindi lang ito ang dapat kong tingnan at tuunan ng pansin. Wala na kong pakialam kung ilalagay nila sa kapatid ko (I am doing lots of things. This isn’t the only issue that deserves my attention, there are others. It’s none of my business if the ad is placed with my brother),” Teo said during a news briefing at the Department of Tourism (DoT) office in Makati.

“The contract is between PTV-4 and DoT because the requirement of the President is that we support the government),” she added.

The Commission on Audit (COA) said last week that checks amounting to about P60 million were issued by People’s Television Network Inc., known as PTV-4, to the Tulfo brothers’ Bitag Media Unlimited Inc., which produces the “Kilos Pronto” program.

The payment was for a six-minute tourism advertisement segment and a three-minute spot on Kilos Pronto.

She said ad placements went through a bidding process and were reviewed by the legal office of the DoT.

“It went through bidding and it was reviewed by our legal. All checks went to PTV, walang chekeng pumunta sa ibang production house [no check went to other production houses],” she said, emphasizing that there was no conflict of interest that existed.

Palace to conduct probe

Malacañang on Monday said it would investigate the ad deal.

Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said news had reached President Rodrigo Duterte.

“Let us look into this. [The President] wants to know the beginning and the end [of the issue],” Roque said.

Roque, however, said Teo had no reason to leave her post amid the allegations.

This was not the first time Teo was caught in controversy.

Earlier this year, it was reported that she brought her makeup artist to her foreign trips.

Teo, in her defense, said she brought her executive assistant and not a makeup artist.

The Tulfos backed Duterte during the 2016 presidential campaign.

WITH RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA