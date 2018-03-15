Tourism chief pushes for temporary but full closure of Boracay ‘soonest’

TOURISM Secretary Wanda Tulfo-Teo said she was recommending the temporary but full closure of Boracay so that the island could be rehabilitated “soonest.”

“Six months is too long (Sobra ang six months),” Teo told reporters in a press briefing in Intramuros on Thursday.

Teo’s statement comes after President Rodrigo likened the world-renowned island resort to a “cesspool” and ordered agencies concerned to fix the problem within six months.

Teo said that the decision whether to partially or totally shut down Boracay would depend on Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu but added that if asked, she would advocate for a total closure.

“I think it will depend on Cimatu. For me, I think it is total. Because it would be easier for us if it’s total. If partial, it would take longer for us to work on it. Kasi mas mabilis ang trabaho pag total. Kasi pag partial, matatagalan kami, and we only have six months,” Teo said.

( . . . the job is easier if it’s total because if it’s partial, it will take longer and we only have six months.)

“At the end of the day, we will have a paradise. Let us do it now, as Boracay is still there. If we do it now, probably after this, there would be more tourists coming in,” she said. REICELENE IGNACIO