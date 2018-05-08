Tourism chief resigns but maintains ‘no wrongdoing’ in P60-M ad deal

SECRETARY Wanda Tulfo-Teo has resigned as head of the Department of Tourism (DOT), her lawyer said on Tuesday.

This came a day after Duterte held a one-on-one talk with Teo on Monday, amid the controversial P60-million placement of an advertisement on her brothers’ television show in a contract with government-run PTV4.

In a statement, lawyer Ferdinand Topacio said Teo tendered her resignation before the start of Monday’s Cabinet meeting in Malacañang.

“Her letter was personally handed by her to Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea in the afternoon. Late in the evening, after the Cabinet meeting was when she saw the President to talk to him in private,” Topacio said.

“Her decision to leave her position was made after a long and deliberate reflection and soul-searching with respect to the events that have transpired the past few weeks,” he said.

Topacio also clarified that “there was no demand made on the part of the President for Secretary Teo to resign, and that the decision to do so was purely of her own volition.”

“Secretary Teo reiterates that she has done no wrongdoing , and that all the dealings of the DOT [Department of Tourism] went through all legal processes, were above-board and done in good faith, and with total absence of malice,” Topacio

“Secretary Teo also says that she is honored and privileged to have served as Secretary of Tourism under the Duterte Administration, where she has done her level best to discharge her duty to promote tourism both domestically and internationally,” he said.

Teo has been accused of corruption for the advertising deal, which the Commission on Audit red-flagged for lack of proper documents.

The Toursim chief denied that she had a hand in PTV’s decision to place the DOT’s advertisements on Ben and Erwin Tulfo’s program, “Kilos Pronto” under the family’s Bitag Media Unlimited Inc. (BMUI).

On Monday, Teo’s lawyer announced that after a “family meeting” between Teo and her siblings, it was decided that the company would return the P60 million. CATHERINE S. VALENTE, ARIC JOHN SY CUA