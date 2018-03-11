Tourism chief vows to promote other islands

The Department of Tourism (DoT) urged the tourism sector and local government units to promote alternative destinations as Boracay undergoes rehabilitation.

Tourism Secretary Wanda Tulfo-Teo vowed to “steward” the promotion of other islands.

“We are very fortunate that God blessed our country with so many, many places as beautiful as what Boracay and its coastal waters used to be,” said Teo, who vowed to comply with President Rodrigo Duterte’s order to clean up the island in six months.

“The Philippines’ emerging destinations are so diverse. Many are fast-becoming water sports hubs for scuba diving, deep-sea photography and surfing. Others offer family-oriented adventures at farm resorts and eco-parks, and still others provide wellness and spa services.”

She named the Island Garden City of Samal in Davao del Norte, Siargao in Surigao del Norte and Camiguin island as among the destinations featured in the DoT’s “Go South, Go Mindanao” campaign.

“With expanded connectivity between international visitor markets and gateways in Mindanao, we can now showcase destinations in southern Philippines as safe and truly fun tourist havens,” Teo said.

She also mentioned Cebu and Bohol, as well as the islands of Coron and El Nido in Palawan, as among the best tourist sites in the world.