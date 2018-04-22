Tourism exec reboots ‘carinderia’ concept to promote PH

Actor-turned-Tourism Promotions Board COO Cesar Montano has been very busy these past couple of months. Following the launch of Cine Turismo, which recognized movies that helped promote the country as a tourism destination, he is now putting the spotlight on the country’s culinary scene with a project dubbed “Buhay Carinderia—Redefined.”

Originally an advocacy mounted by businesswoman and philanthropist Linda Legaspi of Marylindbert International, Inc. in 2010, Buhay Carinderia seeks to “gather carinderia [Filipino eatery] owners, food/product suppliers, small to medium entrepreneurs and professionals and students in a forum where they can exchange knowledge on how to better set up their business, while promoting Filipino cuisine.

Taking Legaspi’s project further by adding the tagline “Redefined,” Montano has thrown TBP’s support behind what is now a nationwide endeavor of reaching out to carinderias nationwide, and helping them to attract more customers, and ultimately tourists to enjoy the island’s inimitable cuisine. He also tasked restaurateur and top food blogger as project ambassador with the responsibility of visiting carinderias all over the country and feature them online for the world to see.

“Carinderias and their affordable home-cooked Filipino specialties have become an integral part of this country’s culinary and social identity. While eating in this humble food stand by the roadside may be considered a plebeian pleasure for some, those who knew better appreciate the fact that there’s more to this enterprise that has uplifted the lives of some three million individuals and their families,” explained Legaspi in her welcome remarks.

“The carinderia further offers a glimpse into Filipino culture and customs as they are the closest to what one gets in Filipino homes, where great recipes are handed down through generations,” she continued.

“Is it any wonder then that carinderias are continuously growing everywhere in the country? And with the support of TBP and the Department of Tourism for this sixth staging via Buhay Carinderia—Redefined, this valuable exchange will be more expansive in scope.”

As such, this year’s event is scheduled to scour the country in search of the best carinderias in the culinary scene. First to be visited will be the areas of Northern Luzon—15 provinces that comprise Regions 1 and 2 as well as the Cordillera Administrative Region.

“From these cities and towns we will identify the best dishes, the individuals that prepared them, and the carinderias where they work for,” detailed Legaspi.

Eventually these local culinary experts will gather at the Vigan Convention Center on June 28 and 29 where will have the opportunity to demonstrate their delicious expertise to the public, and more importantly interact with youth participants and pass on their skills through a mentoring partnership.

The respective region’s best practices will further be recognized alongside valuable discussions regarding local ingredients and way to improve one’s carinderia business.

“During this two-day exposition, we will also be searching for young individuals who will become our Philippine Tourism Millennial Ambassadors. They should be able to enlighten everyone of their town’s (or city’s) deep and multicultural food history,” added Legazpi.

This same framework will be followed as “Buhay Carinderia… Redefined” explores Central Luzon (particularly Pampanga, regarded as one of the culinary capitals of the Philippines), the Bicol region, Visayas (Regions 6, 7 and 8) and finally, Mindanao (Regions 9, 10, 11, 12, and 13). There will also be a culminating two-day event after these visits, specifically in San Fernando, Pampanga; Naga; Cebu; and Davao City.

“Finally, to cap off this nine-month-long culinary journey all over the Philippines, ‘Buhay Carinderia… Redefined’ will stage its biggest culinary exposition in November where all the regional bests under one roof will be showcased. There will be exchange of knowledge and with the experts and most successful personalities we will invite, we will be honing if not refine previously undiscovered talents from the audience,” enthused Legaspi. ERU