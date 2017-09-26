Tourism eyed as alternative to sugar industry in Negros

BACOLOD CITY: The tourism industry could fill the gap in the province’s economic growth now that the the sugar industry is facing a downturn, Negros Occidental Vice Gov. Eugenio Jose Lacson said on Tuesday.

“We all know the situation of the sugar industry. Tourism is not an alternative anymore because it is happening.

It can actually contribute to our local economy. Negros Occidental is the second most visited destination for local tourists in the country,” Lacson said.

The vice governor called on local executives to analyze the state of the sugar industry in the province and how they could move further.

“We should find other places to promote. I call on all local government units to come out and let us know if you are ready to be a destination,” he said.

He added that aside from the famous Bacolod chicken inasal (chicken barbecue) Negros has other products to promote. Tourism also offers prospective work for the locals in terms of infrastructure projects.