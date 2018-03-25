Tourism memories that I cherish

“Duterte orders nationwide crackdown vs ‘colorum’ buses.” It is sad to note that we only take notice after a major accident takes place. These illegal public transport vehicles can easily be spotted if we are really serious about dealing with this problem. Lives of passengers are costly reminders just for us to take notice.

* * *

President Rodrigo Duterte vows to fire more government officials. It is confirmed this is not in observation of the Fire Prevention Month. My advice to those who are in the list, seeking the help of the Bureau of Fire Protection will not help.

* * *

Why senior citizens are exempted from fasting during Lenten season:

– They have been fasting the whole year round, taking only a restricted diet.

– Their stomachs are already full of maintenance pills.

– Dentures are very selective. Daily consumption is less than normal.

– They are more preoccupied with frequent visits to the toilet than to eat and allocate time to think of meals

– Poor eyesight to even read the menu

– Weak digestive system and taste buds are malfunctioning

– Eardrums drowned with reminders or warnings from family members not to eat unhealthy food.

– Not receptive to “all you can eat” promos or buffets as they can’t even finish a single order.

– Seldom gets invited to eat out except when there’s a need to use his senior citizen card for discounts.

Annual reminders on food intake this Lenten season:

– Refrain from eating meat like pork, chicken, beef, duck or lamb.

– Just eat these simple meals – lobster, prawns, crab, lapu-lapu, shrimps, oysters, clams, sharksfin, caviar, tuna, salmon and grilled seabass. We can make this “sacrifice” at this time of year.

* * *

Helping our independent filmmakers should be a government or an NGO priority. It’s just a drop in the bucket in terms of the budget allocated to guns, bullets and grenades. Money being spent to destroy slabs of concrete just to give way to new “repairs” can buy diffusers, lighting systems, SD cards and pay for wages of hundreds of technical and production staff. Filipino creativity and hunger for excellence are greatly hampered by financial difficulties versus the well-oiled giant producers of the film industry. Really sad.

* * *

I have to repost these excerpts from Asian Correspondent when I was still working for the DOT:

“Then Tourism Secretary DICK GORDON created a strong sense of national awareness for tourism as an engine of economic development through the slogan, ‘Tourism Means Jobs.’”

Mobilizing all stakeholders and all sectors of society, then Secretary Dick Gordon instilled a “Culture of Tourism” in all Filipinos by enjoining the national government, local government units, tourism councils and private sector to participate and ensure the safety, cleanliness and capability of the community for tourists.

Despite the challenges of international terrorism, SARS, the Abu Sayyaf, the Oakwood Mutiny, and local peace and order problems, and economic difficulties, the Philippines, through the leadership of then Secretary Gordon was able to break out of the rut of negative tourism arrival growth rates. In 2002, the first time since 1999, the Philippines posted a positive growth rate (+7.6 percent) in international tourism arrivals, which is still successfully being sustained today.

Dick Gordon aggressively supported communities such as Puerto Princesa City, Davao City, General Santos City and Koronadal City, which were adversely affected by terrorist kidnappings and bombings by immediately going there to boost morale, providing support and assistance and to ensure the safety of the public.

A taxi identification and accountability system utilizing body numbers and uniforms that ensure the welfare and security of all tourists and passengers was established by Gordon and these taxis also had, on their bodies, the slogan “Bayan Ko, Sagot Ko.”

Then he instituted the holiday economics scheme, whereby the observation of holidays was moved to either Friday or Monday, creating long weekends that allowed Filipinos to travel to domestic destinations, greatly enhancing business for the tourism industry and its support sectors while providing affordable opportunities for Filipino families to visit the countryside.

Intramuros was transformed by Secretary Gordon into a thriving center for tourism and livelihood. The 17 regions of the Philippines have been able to showcase the best in tourism, culture, arts, crafts, cuisine, music and festivals at Wow Philippines, Intramuros, attracting more than 6 million visitors. More than 4,000 jobs and P100 million in sales have been generated for regional and local entrepreneurs, vendors, restaurant owners, and craftsmen.

He also revived the neglected Paskuhan Village in the City of San Fernando, Pampanga into Wow Northern Philippines Hilaga – a showcase of the Ilocos, Cordillera, Cagayan, and Central Luzon regions. He envisioned it to be a tourism, educational, agricultural, cultural hub in the area.

Believing in the value of preserving Culture and Heritage, he initiated and supported the local government restoration efforts of Spanish colonial Fort Santiago in Manila, Fort San Pedro in Cebu, Fort Pilar in Zamboanga City, and the Cota in Ozamis City.

He also advocated History Tourism when he constructed two world-class tourism attractions: the Intramuros and Rizal Light and Sound Museum, which seeks to break the walls in the minds of all Filipinos and encourages action, change and solidarity so that we may become a strong and free people.

Garnering international awards for the Philippines and making Filipinos proud, he brought honor to the nation through the following: at the International Tourismus Bourse (ITB) in Berlin, Germany, the largest and most prestigious tourism fair in the world – Best Booth (2001), Best Marketing Effort (2002), and Best TV/Video Advertising Campaign (2003); at Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) General Assembly – 2001 Gold Award for Sustainable Community-Based Ecotourism in Sta. Juliana, Pampanga; in 2003, he was awarded by TTG Asia, Asia’s leading travel trade publication for his Extraordinary Effort, Leadership, and Creativity.

This is proof of what we have been saying all these years. This is not about us public servants. It is about the unlimited things that we can do if we are focused and united as a people.

* * *

Don’t fret if you notice your clock and watch ticking slower. It is a nice proof that you still have the senses to notice the falsity of time measurement. Never blame the watchmaker as no man made things that can withstand real time. Many others are gone to see the timepieces that you’re watching now.

* * *

“Knowledge is knowing that a tomato is a fruit, wisdom is not putting it in a fruit salad.” — Miles Kington

* * *

“One of the basic troubles with radio and television news is that both instruments have grown up as an incompatible combination of show business, advertising and news. Each of the three is a rather bizarre and demanding profession. And when you get all three under one roof, the dust never settles. The top management of the networks with a few notable exceptions has been trained in advertising, research, sales or show business. But by the nature of the corporate structure, they also make the final and crucial decisions having to do with news and public affairs. Frequently they have neither the time nor the competence to do this.”

— Ed Murrow, 1958.

* * *

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.