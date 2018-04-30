Tourism’s Teo breaks silence on P60-M ad on brothers’ TV show

TOURISM Secretary Wanda Tulfo-Teo broke her silence on Monday on the controversy surrounding her office placement of an advertisement on her brothers’ television show aired on government-run PTV 4, debunking claims that she was incompetent.

“I don’t think this is incompetence on my part. As a secretary of Tourism, ang dami kong ginagawa. Hindi lang ito ang dapat kong tingnan at tuunan ng pansin. Wala na kong pakialam kung ilalagay nila sa kapatid ko,” Teo said during a press briefing at the Department of Tourism (DoT) in Makati.

(. . . I am doing lots of things. This isn’t the only issue that deserves my attention, there are others. It’s none of my business if the ad is placed with my brother.)

“Ang contract is with PTV4 and DOT kasi yung requirement ng Presidente is we support the government,” according to Teo.

(The contract is between PTV4 and DoT because the requirement of the President is that we support the government.)

The Commission on Audit (COA) said last week that checks amounting to about P60 million were issued by the People’s Television Network Inc (PTNI), known as PTV-4, to the Tulfo brothers’ Bitag Media Unlimited, Inc., which hosts the “Kilos Pronto” program.

The payment was for a six-minute Tourism advertisement segment and a three-minute spot on Kilos Pronto.

She said ad placements went through a bidding process and were reviewed by the legal office of the DoT.

“It went through bidding and it was reviewed by our legal. All checks went to PTV, walang chekeng pumunta sa ibang production house [no check went to other production houses],” she said, emphasizing that there was no conflict of interest that existed. REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO