Tourist arrivals 12.7% higher in H1

The number of visiting foreigners rose by 12.7 percent to 3.3 million in the first six months of 2017 compared to the same period last year, the Tourism department said on Friday.

“For the period of January to June 2017 foreign tourist arrivals rose … to 3.3 million from three million the same period in 2016,” Department of Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo said in a statement.

South Korea remained the top tourist market for the country, accounting for 795,085 arrivals or a 23.68 percent. The United States was next with 513,443 (15.29 percent); China, 454,962 (13.55 percent); and Japan, 294,080 (8.76 percent).

Teo said a spike in January, with 631,639 arrivals, had set the momentum for steady increases.

“In the face of challenges, the country continued to receive the growing influx of tourists from across the globe, desiring to see our world-class destinations and experience the renowned Filipino hospitality,” she said.