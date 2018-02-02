Tourist arrivals reach all-time high at 6.6M

MORE than 6.6 million foreign tourists visited the Philippines in 2017, marking unprecedented growth in the country’s tourism industry and beating the official target of 6.5 million tourist arrivals.

Tourism Secretary Wanda Tulfo-Teo said 2017 tourist arrivals jumped by 11 percent from 5.97 million in 2016.

This was higher than the average tourism growth of Asia and the Pacific, which was at 6 percent, and Southeast Asia at 8 percent, based on data from the latest United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) World Tourism Barometer.

Growth came despite political noise, security concerns and travel advisories against the country, the Tourism department said.

“We overcame these challenges with the innate resiliency of the Filipinos and the cooperation of everybody. And for that we are very thankful,” Teo said.

Teo noted that the Philippines hosted the Miss Universe Pageant and the Asean Summit, Madrid Fusión Manila 2017, the World Street Food Congress and the UNWTO International Conference on Tourism Statistics.

“Improved air routes and more cruise calls together with travel infrastructure development, travel facilitation, product development and tourism investments drummed up the tourism industry last year,” the Tourism department said.

South Korea remained the country’s top source of tourists with 1,607,821 tourists, or a quarter of the total. Boracay and Cebu remained the top destinations for Koreans last year.

China followed suit with 968,447 arrivals due to the improved ties between the Philippines and China, added air routes and the Visa Upon Arrival (VUA) option for Chinese nationals.

It was the most improved market with 43.3 growth, overtaking the United States’ 957,813 arrivals.

Japan and Australia wound up the top five markets with 584,180 and 259,433 arrivals respectively.

The official target for 2017 was 6.5 million tourists. “The seven million that some people refer to was a fighting target that we have set for ourselves. Officially the target is at 6.5 million which is embodied in the National Tourism Development Plan (NTDP) and we have achieved it,” Benito Bengzon, Jr., Tourism undersecretary for Tourism Development, explained.

For 2018, the NTDP projected 7.4 million international tourist arrivals.

“For this year, with an expanded marketing plan, improved quality, human resource capacity, and service standards, we will continue to push for new and underrated destinations. We are also looking at the farm and faith tourism sectors.” Teo said.